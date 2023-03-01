I-5 closed through Grapevine as last wave of winter storm hits Southern California

Snow and rain showers will linger through Wednesday as the last in a series of winter storms moves out of Southern California before slightly warmer, drier weather heading into the weekend, according to forecasts.

The snow and ice conditions Wednesday morning led to the closure of Interstate 5 through the Grapevine, according to the California Department of Transportation.

There is no indication for when the highway will be reopened as the California Highway Patrol works to clear stalled big rig trucks around the Tejon Pass and surrounding areas.

A large swath of the area around the Grapevine in Kern County is under a winter storm warning that will be in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The warning extends to the interior valleys of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Cold wind, rain and snow will continue to pass over Southern California on Wednesday and gradually ease up by Thursday, according to forecasts.

“We should be dry for the next several days,” said meteorologist Mike Wofford with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.

Conditions will be dry in Los Angeles starting Thursday, with temperatures reaching into the low 60s for some areas. The temperature is still low for this time of season, Wofford said, but anyone setting foot outside will notice the difference after the long cold snap.

“It’s still going to be chilly out there,” Wofford said.

After a dry period Thursday through Saturday for Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, rain could return by the start of next week, according to forecasts.

Farther inland, the ongoing weather in the San Bernardino Mountains is forecast to ease up after large amounts of snowfall over the last several days blocked mountain roads and stranded residents.

The Lake Arrowhead area saw a little over 77 inches of snow over a seven-day period, according to meteorologist Samantha Connolly with the National Weather Service office in San Diego.

“That area could see a little more snow heading into next week, but nothing as big as the drop that happened in the last storm that passed through,” Connolly said.

Road crews with Caltrans were forced to cancel their plans to escort residents up the San Bernardino Mountains on Wednesday morning. Heavy snowfall has hampered drivers from making it up the mountain even with chains on their tires, Caltrans said.

“We are working on clearing the roadway as quickly as possible to resume the escorts for residents for the next window,” the agency wrote on Facebook.