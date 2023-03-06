Wilson High student fatally stabbed near El Sereno campus after school

A Wilson High student was stabbed to death Friday after school, about half a mile from campus.

The name of the male student has yet to be released.

The stabbing occurred about 3:55 p.m. in the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, which is handling the investigation. No arrests have been made.

After the attack, the suspect fled in a vehicle. The victim, who was about 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the stabbing, Cervantes said.

“I am saddened to report the recent death of one of our students off campus,” Principal Gregorio Verbera said in a message Sunday to students and parents. “On behalf of our entire school community, I want to offer my deepest condolences to those who are impacted by this loss, including the student’s family, friends and teachers.”

Crisis counselors are available at the school.

“Starting Monday, March 6th, students can request a pass from their teachers to the counseling office during class time, or simply just walk in during passing periods or lunch, if they are in need of support,” Verbera said.

Students and families also can call a district wellness hotline at (213) 241-3840, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.