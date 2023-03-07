Advertisement
California

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Raquel Leviss files for restraining order against Scheana Shay

Two women sit with their legs crossed and smile as they gesture toward each other.
Scheana Shay, left, and Raquel Leviss appear on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”
(Charles Sykes / Bravo via Getty Images)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
“Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel Leviss has filed for a restraining order against her co-star on the Bravo reality show Scheana Shay, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court documents.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” spinoff, which debuted in 2013, focused in its early years on the restaurant staff at West Hollywood’s SUR. A number of cast members have moved on from the restaurant, but the show still centers on their antics, woes and scandals.

It’s the latter that may have spurred this filing. The move comes after rumors began swirling about an affair between Leviss, known as Raquel on the show, and co-star Tom Sandoval that set the internet ablaze.

Leviss filed the petition Tuesday, and a hearing is set for March 29.

According to TMZ, unconfirmed rumors suggested that Scheana “allegedly got violent with Raquel [Leviss] over her and Tom’s cheating scandal.”

In “Vanderpump” lore, Scheana is close friends with Sandoval’s former partner, Ariana Madix.

Madix and Sandoval reportedly split up after nearly 10 years following news of the affair, the New York Times reported.

According to the New York Times, the show began with an affair between Scheana and Eddie Cibrian, the ex-husband of “Real Housewives’” Brandi Glanville.

“Vanderpump Rules” is currently airing its 10th season on Bravo, and the restraining order puts into question if and how a planned reunion episode will take place.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

