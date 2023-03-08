Four dogs maul a man to death in Jurupa Valley

A man was mauled to death by four dogs in Jurupa Valley on Tuesday morning after walking into a home to do some work for the property owner, authorities said.

The victim, who was not identified by authorities, had worked at the home before with no incident, but was attacked by three Belgian Malinois and a cane corso Tuesday, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services said in a statement.

“This is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to this gentleman’s family and loved ones,” said Erin Gettis, director of the animal services department.

Advertisement

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home in the 10700 block of Bellegrave Avenue at 7:30 a.m. after getting a 911 call reporting someone screaming in the area.

The home had been converted into a business, officials said, and the property owner was not there at the time of the attack.

When the owner arrived, officials said, he surrendered the four dogs to animal services to be euthanized.