Man attacked and killed in Riverside County; assailant remains on the loose

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office is searching for whoever attacked and killed a man in Jurupa Valley this week.

Deputies responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon in the 6300 block of Baldwin Avenue around 6:27 a.m. Thursday and found a severely injured man on the ground, authorities said.

Paramedics tried to treat the man’s wounds, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests had been made as of Thursday evening, and the department could not be reached for additional comment Friday.

Wade Walters, who said he was a friend of the victim, told KCAL that the man lived at a homeless encampment near Baldwin Avenue. Authorities are waiting to release the victim’s name until they can notify his family.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Investigator D. Brown with the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-1777 or Investigator J. Cervantes with the Jurupa Valley Station at (951) 955-2600.