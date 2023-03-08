Advertisement
California

3 LAPD officers shot in Lincoln Heights

By Richard Winton
Christian Martinez
Three L.A. police officers were shot Wednesday night in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, law enforcement sources said.

Few details were available. But the shooting occurred after 6 p.m. on North Broadway at Mission Avenue. A suspect opened fire on the LAPD officers, the sources said.

The condition of the officers is unknown at this time.

Videos on social media showed a large police presence in the area. The suspect is believed to be at large.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

