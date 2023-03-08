Newsom tests positive for COVID-19, his second infection since pandemic began
California Gov. Gavin Newsom tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms, according to his spokesman Alex Stack.
Newsom will work remotely and self-isolate for at least five days, Stack wrote in a text message to reporters. He added that Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, has tested negative.
Newsom still plans to participate in a news conference Thursday via Zoom with California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta.
The infection marks the second time Newsom has had COVID-19; he also had it in May 2022.
The governor’s illness comes about a week after he rescinded California’s COVID-19 state of emergency, which had given him broad executive powers to protect the state from an unpredictable and deadly virus but also became a political flash point among people who were angered by restrictions he imposed early in the pandemic.
As of Feb. 28, more than 12 million Californians — about 1 out of every 3 people in the state — have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data from the California Department of Public Health. Since the pandemic began, 100,424 deaths in California have been linked to the virus.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.