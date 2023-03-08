Advertisement
California

Suspect in fatal stabbing of 17-year-old student is in standoff with police at his Alhambra home

LAPD officers surround a residence in Alhambra.
Los Angeles police officers surround a residence in Alhambra where they believe the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy is barricaded.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
A man believed to be the suspect in the brazen and fatal stabbing of a high school student last week is barricaded inside an Alhambra home surrounded by police, authorities said Wednesday.

The man, whose name has not been released, is the suspect in the killing of Xavier Chavarin, 17, who was described by family as a straight-A student and a loving son.

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that units from the gang and narcotics division had surrounded the home in the 2300 block of Westmont Drive around 7 a.m. An LAPD SWAT team is responding to the scene, she said.

The suspect had armed himself with a knife and was barricaded alone in the home, the spokesperson said. Police have not made contact with him.

On March 3,2023, around 3:55 p.m., Hollenbeck patrol officers received a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon cutting at the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard. When the officers arrived, they located the 17-year-old male victim suffering from stab wounds. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and attempted to perform life saving measures, but unfortunately the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at scene. Homicide Detectives obtained video which captured the suspect stabbing the victim. The suspect drove to the location exited his vehicle and approached the victim standing on the sidewalk. The suspect produced a large knife and stabbed the victim multiple times. The suspect is described as a male Hispanic, long wavy black hair with a long beard, wearing a long black jacket with a black shirt underneath, black pants, black shoes, and a black baseball hat with white writing. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 1996-2001 Honda CR-V SUV, black in color. Detectives believe the same suspect is involved in a separate assault with a deadly weapon cutting, on March 3, 2023, around 8:55 p.m. at the 5400 block of Valley Boulevard. The suspect approached the 33-year-old victim and stabbed him several times without saying anything. The suspect in this incident appears to wear the same clothing, however he was not wearing the baseball hat and he was riding a skateboard during his assault.

California

Video shows the moments before fatal stabbing of student near Woodrow Wilson High

Police believe after killing the 17-year-old boy in El Sereno, the attacker went on to stab a 33-year-old man later the same night.

The Friday afternoon killing shocked the city in its brutality, with surveillance footage showing a black-clad assailant approaching the victim in broad daylight in a parking lot on Valley Boulevard in El Sereno while brandishing a long blade.

The footage released Tuesday by police ends with the assailant putting both hands on the knife, pulling it back and then swinging it at something just outside the video’s frame.

The same person is believed to have stabbed a 33-year-old man on Valley Boulevard later that evening, police said.

In that attack, the assailant approached a man and stabbed him numerous times without saying a word, police said. The second victim survived.

The suspect is described as a man with long, wavy black hair and a long beard and can be seen in the video wearing a black jacket, a black T-shirt and black pants. His vehicle was described as a black Honda CR-V made between 1996 and 2001.

California
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

