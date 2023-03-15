California

Southbound lanes of PCH flooded between in Huntington Beach

This stretch of Pacific Coast Highway is prone to flooding and has been closed several times already this year. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

By Allen J. SchabenStaff Photographer 
California’s 11th atmospheric river of the winter is taking parting shots at southern counties as it moves out after walloping the storm-battered state.

Water, mud and rocks are reported Wednesday on many roads, along with potholes that have disabled numerous cars.

Flooding has closed several miles of Pacific Coast Highway through Huntington Beach.

Allen J. Schaben

Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.

