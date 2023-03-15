Southbound lanes of PCH flooded between in Huntington Beach

This stretch of Pacific Coast Highway is prone to flooding and has been closed several times already this year. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
California’s 11th atmospheric river of the winter is taking parting shots at southern counties as it moves out after walloping the storm-battered state.
Water, mud and rocks are reported Wednesday on many roads, along with potholes that have disabled numerous cars.
Flooding has closed several miles of Pacific Coast Highway through Huntington Beach.
