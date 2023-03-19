Four killed in wrong-way crash on 71 Freeway in Chino Hills

Four people were killed early Sunday morning in a wrong-way collision involving several vehicles on the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Central Avenue, after several motorists called 911 to report a car traveling the wrong way in those lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least four vehicles were involved in the collision, authorities said.

Officers arrived to find at least one car fully engulfed in flames, authorities said. Despite battling the blaze with fire extinguishers, they were unable to save the people trapped inside.

Four victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and at least one other person was transported to a hospital, authorities said.