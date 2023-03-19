KCAL News meteorologist recovering after fainting on air

Alissa Carlson, a meteorologist for KCAL News, is recovering after fainting on air at the start of a morning weather forecast on Saturday, the station reported.

As the morning anchors turned to Carlson, she leaned forward and collapsed.

“Thanks for all the texts, calls and well wishes,” Carlson later wrote on Instagram. “I am going to be ok!”

In an update on the KCAL News website, the station said, “We’ve heard from many people as well worried about Alissa’s well-being. We also want to thank those of you who reached out for your thoughts and prayers.”

Carlson would be back on air “as soon as she’s well enough to return,” the station added.

When Carlson worked as a meteorologist for KGET-17 in Bakersfield, that station aired a report where she described discovering that she had a heart condition.

It was unclear whether the condition was a factor in Saturday’s health scare.

After throwing up during a newscast in 2014, Carlson learned she had a leaky heart valve, she said in the KGET-17 report. She has since worked as an advocate for the American Heart Association and the Circle of Red, which pushes for awareness of heart disease among women, the station reported.

“I feel like I owe it to people, to everybody and to God, to give back and spread this story and help people realize that you may have something that you don’t even know you have,” she said.