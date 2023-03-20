Advertisement
California

LAPD officer convicted of perjury, filing false report in 2019 DUI arrest in Hollywood

A view of the exterior of Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters. A police officer enters the main entry doors.
LAPD Officer Alejandro Castillo was convicted on Monday.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
A Los Angeles police officer was convicted Monday of perjury for filing a false police report about a 2019 driving-under-the-influence stop in Hollywood.

Jurors deliberated for two hours before finding Officer Alejandro Castillo, 50, guilty on two felony counts. He faces up to four years and eight months in state prison, according to the L.A. County district attorney’s office.

“When an officer lies in the course of their investigation it can have devastating consequences including wrongful incarceration and sometimes wrongful convictions,” Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a statement. “We cannot have the people we entrusted to take away a person’s liberty lying in their official capacity.”

Castillo, a 15-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department, was arrested in July 2021 after the city attorney’s office raised concerns over the officer’s body-worn camera during the DUI arrest on Oct. 18, 2019.

Castillo allegedly stopped the driver after the man made an unsafe left turn and nearly caused an accident. The driver was given a sobriety test and arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Investigators found the officer’s body camera showed the driver waited for all vehicles to pass before making the left turn, according to the district attorney’s office.

DUI charges were never filed against the driver.

Castillo is scheduled to be sentenced May 12.

