LAPD officer arrested on suspicion of perjury, falsifying police report

A 13-year veteran officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was relieved of his police powers and arrested Tuesday on suspicion of perjury and falsifying a police report, authorities said.

Officer Alejandro Castillo was investigated by the department’s Internal Affairs Division after the city attorney’s office raised concerns over Castillo’s body-worn camera video captured during a DUI arrest in October 2019, the LAPD said in a statement.

Investigators working with the district attorney’s office’s Justice System Integrity Division said there were inconsistencies between Castillo’s written reports and the video recorded on his body camera, but no further details were available.

As a result of the investigation, DUI charges against the suspect were not filed, according to police.

“The allegations of an officer falsifying a police report are extremely troubling, and there must be accountability,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement. ”This department is fully cooperating with the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office in this matter.”

Castillo was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center and was later released on bond, the statement shows.