California

Student at South El Monte High found stabbed in school restroom after altercation

By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
A 16-year-old student from South El Monte High was stabbed multiple times during an altercation inside the school Wednesday, sheriff‘s officials said.

Deputies were called to the school at 1001 Durfee Ave. at 10:29 a.m. after the student was injured in a restroom, said Sgt. Chris Le of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The student was found to have suffered three stab wounds in the abdomen, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Le said. A second student involved in the fight also suffered a half-inch cut to an ear.

Both students, who were identified only as being 16 years old, were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

The investigation into the incident is underway, Le said.

Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

