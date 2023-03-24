Advertisement
2 killed in rural Riverside County helicopter crash

The scene of a helicopter crash that killed two
Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Riverside County on Friday.
(KTLA)
By Taryn LunaStaff Writer 
Two people were killed Friday in a helicopter crash in a hilly, unincorporated area of Riverside County.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the crash site near Pulsar View Road and Chastity Road in an unincorporated area of Perris at 12:39 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a downed helicopter.

Authorities have not released any information about the two victims.

The Sheriff’s Office described the investigation as active and ongoing. Authorities declined to provide additional information.

Taryn Luna

Taryn Luna covers Gov. Gavin Newsom and California politics in Sacramento for the Los Angeles Times.

