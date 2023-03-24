2 killed in rural Riverside County helicopter crash

Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Riverside County on Friday.

Two people were killed Friday in a helicopter crash in a hilly, unincorporated area of Riverside County.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the crash site near Pulsar View Road and Chastity Road in an unincorporated area of Perris at 12:39 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a downed helicopter.

Authorities have not released any information about the two victims.

There have been 2 confirmed fatalities. Their identities will not be released at this time.



Updated & additional information will be provided through our Twitter feed. https://t.co/up21r96KCh — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) March 24, 2023

The Sheriff’s Office described the investigation as active and ongoing. Authorities declined to provide additional information.