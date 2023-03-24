2 killed in rural Riverside County helicopter crash
Two people were killed Friday in a helicopter crash in a hilly, unincorporated area of Riverside County.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the crash site near Pulsar View Road and Chastity Road in an unincorporated area of Perris at 12:39 p.m.
Upon arrival, they found a downed helicopter.
Authorities have not released any information about the two victims.
The Sheriff’s Office described the investigation as active and ongoing. Authorities declined to provide additional information.
