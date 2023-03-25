Advertisement
California

Riverside County helicopter crash victims identified

Two people were killed in a helicopter crash on Friday afternoon in Riverside County.
By Ruben VivesStaff Writer 
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday identified the two victims killed in a helicopter crash near Nuevo this week.

The victims were identified as Mark Carter, 61, and Dennis Foster, 62. Both men are residents of Murrieta, officials said.

The helicopter crash occurred at 12:39 p.m. on Friday near Pulsar View and Chastity roads in the unincorporated area of Perris. Deputies responding to the crash discovered the downed helicopter.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the deceased were the only two on board the Bell 407, an aircraft often used by law enforcement, air medics and movie filming. The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation and provide any updates, according to the FAA.

