Hillside crashes into Pacific Palisades home, displaces family and elderly man

A hillside that has fallen into a home below.
A 20,000-square-foot piece of hillside slid into a Pacific Palisades home Sunday night and displaced a family living below and a neighbor who lived above.
By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
A 20,000-square-foot piece of hillside crashed into a Pacific Palisades home on Sunday night and displaced a family of eight and an elderly man, fire officials said.

Debris and dirt “sloughed off” the hillside of a home in the 900 block of North Las Lomas Avenue and struck the home below, Nicholas Prange, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said in a statement. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials described the event as a “slough off,” meaning dirt and debris slid off the hill and appeared to affect only the uppermost layer of soil. A grading inspector and geologist were called to inspect the area Monday, according to the Fire Department.

The family of four adults and four children were able to stay with loved ones, according to Prange. As a precaution, the elderly man living at the home above was asked to evacuate, he said.

The incident comes after Southern California was hit by a strong storm last week. The storm flooded roads and caused damage, and tornadoes touched down in Montebello and Carpinteria.

