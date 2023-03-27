Advertisement
California

Delta passenger detained at LAX after allegedly opening airplane door, deploying slide

A man is standing between police cars with another man behind, holding him by his shoulders.
A man was detained at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday after he allegedly opened the emergency exit door of a Delta airplane as it taxied toward the runway.
(Gillian Sheldon)
By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
Share

A Delta Air Lines passenger was detained at Los Angeles International Airport after he allegedly opened an emergency exit door and slid down the emergency slide as the airplane prepared to take off for Seattle on Saturday morning, a passenger told The Times.

The incident happened after 10 a.m. when flight attendants had made their safety presentation to passengers and the plane pushed off the gate, according to Gillian Sheldon, who was on Delta Flight 1714 and witnessed the incident.

“There was no time for anybody to react,” said Sheldon, who’s from Tarzana and works in public relations. “It happened so incredibly quickly.”

Advertisement

Sheldon was sitting in first class and doing some last-minute tasks on her phone before the plane’s scheduled takeoff when she said she suddenly heard a man behind her say, “What do I do now?” She said she noticed the man was standing in the aisle as the plane taxied toward the runway.

FILE - In this July 18, 2018, file photo a United Airlines commercial jet sits at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. United Airlines plans to furlough about 16,000 employees in October 2020 as air travel continues to be hammered by the pandemic. That's fewer furloughs than United predicted in July, when it warned 36,000 employees that they could lose their jobs. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

California

Man tried to open plane door, stab attendant on L.A.-to-Boston flight, prosecutors say

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, of Massachusetts was arrested Sunday at Boston Logan International Airport after assaulting a crew member and trying to open the airplane’s door during the flight, authorities say.

A flight attendant told the man to go back to his seat, but the man ignored her and quickly grabbed the emergency exit door, according to Sheldon.

“You cannot open the door!” Sheldon said the flight attendant yelled at the man.

The man opened the door and deployed the inflatable emergency slide, then jumped on it, Sheldon said. From her window, she said she saw the man walk over to a baggage cart and sit down.

“What was so bizarre is it was so quick,” said Sheldon, adding that it took about a second for him to open the door and slide off the plane. “I think some people didn’t see it happen.”

Masked passengers fill a Southwest Airlines flight from Burbank to Las Vegas on June 3, with middle seats left open.

Business

Toxic fumes on board airplanes? Airlines may finally have to do something about it

The air you breathe on flights comes directly from the jet engines. Citing a Times investigation, new federal legislation would require passenger planes to be equipped with sensors to detect toxic fumes.

As the man sat on the cart, Sheldon said she thought about calling 911, but she saw Los Angeles Airport Police officers take him into custody.

Minutes later, the plane headed back to the gate and passengers were asked to exit until they could be placed on a later flight, Sheldon said.

L.A. Airport Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Capt. Karla Rodriguez told KNBC-TV Channel 4 that the incident is under investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.

CaliforniaTransportation
Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement