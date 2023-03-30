Advertisement
California

Man shot in confrontation with CHP; investigation closes 405 Freeway in Hawthorne

Lines of cars with headlights on fill a freeway at night.
All northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Hawthorne were closed because of a shooting involving California Highway Patrol officers.
(KTLA-TV)
By Rosanna XiaStaff Writer 
One man was shot after a confrontation with California Highway Patrol officers along an onramp to the 405 Freeway in Hawthorne, shutting down all northbound traffic Thursday evening.

Officers in the area responded to a call at 7:14 p.m. of a possible small fire along the embankment of the Rosecrans Avenue onramp. When they arrived, they “somehow came into contact with a pedestrian,” and it appeared that a tent was on fire, CHP Officer Stephan Brandt told The Times.

At some point, shots were fired. According to a report by KCAL-TV, officers alleged that the suspect had been throwing bricks in their direction before shots were fired.

The suspect was injured, and his condition was not immediately known.

Officers are on scene investigating, Brandt said, and all northbound lanes of the 405 at Rosecrans Avenue are closed for an unknown duration.

Rosanna Xia

Rosanna Xia is an environment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She covers the coast and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2020 for explanatory reporting.

