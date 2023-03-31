Advertisement
California

2,000 kilograms of illegal drugs seized from ‘one of the largest labs’ in SoCal, FBI says

Illegal drugs the FBI seized from a Garden Grove drug lab.
The Garden Grove drug lab where more than 2,000 kilograms of illegal drugs were seized by the FBI is “one of the largest labs they’ve ever seen,” authorities said.
(FBI)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
The FBI executed four search warrants on suspected drug labs in Southern California this week, including busting one location in Orange County that was “one of the largest labs” federal agents have ever seen in the region, according to authorities.

Federal agents discovered more than 2,000 kilograms of “pill product” at the drug lab in Garden Grove that could be made into illegal drugs, said Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Los Angeles field office. They also found what they believe to be counterfeit Xanax pills, methamphetamine and bath salts, she said.

Eimiller said that the DEA agents and experts said it was “one of the largest labs they’ve ever seen.”

No arrests were made Tuesday, though it was not immediately clear whether there were people inside of the labs that the FBI raided.

Federal agents descended on locations in Irvine and Garden Grove, as well as two other unidentified spots, said Eimiller.

In the raid in Irvine, FBI agents had to evacuate nearby residents as a precaution before executing the search warrant, she said.

CaliforniaOrange County
