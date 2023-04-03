Driver flees fiery Sunset Boulevard crash that killed 1, injured 2 in Hollywood

Firefighters surround the burned-out wreckage of a vehicle after a single-vehicle crash around 2:30 a.m. on West Sunset Boulevard left one person dead and two others seriously injured.

One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a driver crashed their vehicle in Hollywood early Monday and ran away from the fiery wreck, according to authorities.

The single-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 8200 block of West Sunset Boulevard. The driver hit a lamp post and a tree after veering off the road near Sunset and Marmont Lane, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver abandoned the passengers and the vehicle, which then caught fire, police said.

Bystanders pulled two women out of the vehicle, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey said. A 23-year-old woman was in critical condition, and a 24-year-old woman was in serious condition when they were taken to a hospital, Humphrey said.

Firefighters found the remains of a person who died in the vehicle, Humphrey said. It’s unclear how the victims were affiliated with one another.

Multiple witnesses saw the crash and called 911, Humphrey said, but police have not provided a description of the driver, who remains on the loose. Both county and city of Los Angeles emergency crews responded to the wreck, which happened on the border with the city of West Hollywood.

Video footage from OnScene.TV showed the burned-out frame of a vehicle smoldering in the road and a damaged palm tree that was struck before the vehicle caught fire.