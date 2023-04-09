Pedestrian and motorcyclist are killed in multi-vehicle crash in Fullerton

Two people were killed and at least three others injured when a speeding motorcycle and a minivan collided with another vehicle early Sunday at an intersection in Fullerton, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 9:20 a.m. at Magnolia Street and Flower Avenue, Fullerton police said.

A pedestrian, an unidentified 70-year-old woman, was struck by one of the vehicles and died at the scene, police said. The motorcyclist, an unidentified 35-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

One of the vehicles also struck a telephone pole and the side of a house, causing a gas leak that forced the temporary evacuation of surrounding homes, authorities said.

The motorcyclist and a person in an Audi sedan were driving north on Magnolia Street at high speeds when they struck the minivan, which was attempting to turn onto Flower Avenue, authorities said. The motorcyclist was ejected, while the Audi, after hitting the front of the minivan, veered off the road and struck the woman on the sidewalk and a male cyclist.

The minivan driver and a passenger, as well as the cyclist, suffered moderate to minor injuries, police said.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.