Arnold Schwarzenegger kicks asphalt, fixes pesky Brentwood pothole

Arnold Schwarzenegger repairs a pothole in his Brentwood neighborhood Tuesday. “The whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks,” he said.

Brentwood residents saw a familiar face shoveling asphalt repair mix into a pothole on Tuesday: Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The frustrated former governor and movie star took to the streets with a shovel and a bucket with a “do it yourself” attitude after he said he’d waited three weeks for the city to repair his local road.

“Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it,” Schwarzenegger said in a tweet. “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.”

Last week, Los Angeles officials acknowledged a “tremendous surge” in road repair requests following excessive rain.

Los Angeles has received 19,642 pothole repair service requests since December, according to Bureau of Street Services General Manager Keith Mozee.

The city anticipates completing all pothole repair work by the end of April, he said.

A spokesperson for Schwarzenegger said Brentwood residents have made repeated requests for repairs, according to the Associated Press.

Schwarzenegger, 75, ended his term as a Republican governor in 2011. A former professional bodybuilder, he writes a daily fitness newsletter called “the Pump Club.”