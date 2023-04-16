Police shoot man outside Acura Grand Prix in Long Beach

Police shot a man outside the Acura Grand Prix in Long Beach on Sunday afternoon while responding to a call about shots fired in the area, according to authorities.

The Long Beach Police Department responded to a “no-hit shooting” at 3rd Street and Elm Avenue about 4:45 p.m., near the popular street race in downtown Long Beach.

A few minutes later, an officer on patrol heard shots fired near Ocean Boulevard and Elm Avenue, and located a man suspected of shooting the gun, said police spokesperson Allison Gallagher. Police shot the man moments later, striking his upper body, authorities said.

The man “sustained a non-life-threatening injury” and was taken to a hospital, Gallagher said. No police were injured. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

As of Sunday night, it was unclear what led to police shooting the man.

Police were investigating two nearby shootings reported earlier Sunday afternoon: one in the 600 block of Ocean Boulevard, where no one was struck, and another in the 700 block of Atlantic Avenue, where a man received a gunshot wound, Gallagher said.