24-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of man as he painted over graffiti in Northridge

Jamal Jackson was arrested in the fatal shooting of a man who was painting over graffiti in Northridge.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in the fatal shooting of another man who was painting over graffiti on the side of an ice cream shop in Northridge on Saturday.

Jamal Jackson allegedly approached the victim and other painters on foot and shot into the group with a semiautomatic “Uzi”-style handgun, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The name of the 60-year-old victim who died in the shooting was not released.

The victim had been hired to paint over “gang graffiti” on the wall of Northridge Ice Cream on Van Alden Avenue near Parthenia Street, according to police.

Advertisement

While he was doing so, a white sedan approached the group and a man got out and shot the victim multiple times in the chest, according to the LAPD. Three others were shot before Jackson hopped back into his car and sped off, the LAPD said.

Jackson was arrested in Ontario on Sunday, by a task force comprised of local and federal law enforcement agencies.

Officers also found Jackson’s white Toyota Camry, which matches the suspect vehicle in the Northridge homicide. The car was taken in as evidence.

A man whose age and name match Jackson’s has previously been arrested numerous times in Los Angeles on domestic violence charges as well as illegal firearm possession and grand theft auto charges, according to court records.