Historic U.S. Route 99 emblem revealed after 5 Freeway sign falls down

An old U.S. Route 99 sign is revealed after a portion of the sign covering it fell off above 134 Freeway near Griffith Park in Los Angeles.

Drivers could catch a glimpse of an old U.S Route 99 sign on Tuesday after part of a 5 Freeway sign fell down.

The sign, located above the eastbound 134 Freeway at Victory Boulevard, usually instructs drivers to stay in the right lane for the 5 Freeway and the left lane for State Route 134.

But part of the sign fell off, revealing a U.S. 99 sign.

From 1926 to 1972, U.S. 99 ran from the Mexican border at Calexico, Calif., to Blaine, Wash., near the Canadian border. It was also known as the “Golden State Highway” and was a key travel route for Dust Bowl-era farmworkers in the 1930s.

The federal route was eventually decommissioned in 1972, largely replaced by Interstate 5. California 99 through the Central Valley still follows much of the old alignment.

Caltrans didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.