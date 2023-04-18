Advertisement
California

Historic U.S. Route 99 emblem revealed after 5 Freeway sign falls down

An old U.S 99 sign is revealed under a partial sign for Interstate 5
An old U.S. Route 99 sign is revealed after a portion of the sign covering it fell off above 134 Freeway near Griffith Park in Los Angeles.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share

Drivers could catch a glimpse of an old U.S Route 99 sign on Tuesday after part of a 5 Freeway sign fell down.

The sign, located above the eastbound 134 Freeway at Victory Boulevard, usually instructs drivers to stay in the right lane for the 5 Freeway and the left lane for State Route 134.

But part of the sign fell off, revealing a U.S. 99 sign.

From 1926 to 1972, U.S. 99 ran from the Mexican border at Calexico, Calif., to Blaine, Wash., near the Canadian border. It was also known as the “Golden State Highway” and was a key travel route for Dust Bowl-era farmworkers in the 1930s.

The federal route was eventually decommissioned in 1972, largely replaced by Interstate 5. California 99 through the Central Valley still follows much of the old alignment.

Caltrans didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.

California
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement