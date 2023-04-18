10-year-old boy dies after fight with another child at trampoline park in Merced

A 10-year-old boy died this week from injuries he received in a fight with another boy at the Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park in Merced. Above, the park’s Concord location.

A 10-year-old boy died this week from injuries he received in a fight with another boy at a Merced trampoline park, authorities said.

Anthony Duran was playing basketball inside the Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park on Wednesday when he got into a fight, the Merced Police Department said in a news release.

Anthony collapsed, and the other boy ran away, witnesses told police. Detectives interviewed 35 witnesses including parents, staff and children, and the fight was captured by the business’ surveillance cameras, according to police.

The other boy involved in the fight was found, and police have been in contact with his parents throughout the investigation.

Anthony was taken to a hospital after he collapsed, police said. He died Sunday, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his family to help pay for funeral expenses.

The county coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy, and police are reviewing the case to determine whether charges will be filed with the Merced County district attorney’s office, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Det. Edwin Arias at (209) 388-7826 or at ariase@cityofmerced.org.