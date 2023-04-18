Advertisement
California

10-year-old boy dies after fight with another child at trampoline park in Merced

The interior of an indoor trampoline park in a warehouse building
A 10-year-old boy died this week from injuries he received in a fight with another boy at the Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park in Merced. Above, the park’s Concord location.
(Smith Collection / Gado via Getty Images)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share

A 10-year-old boy died this week from injuries he received in a fight with another boy at a Merced trampoline park, authorities said.

Anthony Duran was playing basketball inside the Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park on Wednesday when he got into a fight, the Merced Police Department said in a news release.

Anthony collapsed, and the other boy ran away, witnesses told police. Detectives interviewed 35 witnesses including parents, staff and children, and the fight was captured by the business’ surveillance cameras, according to police.

Advertisement

The other boy involved in the fight was found, and police have been in contact with his parents throughout the investigation.

LOS ANGELES, CA -APRIL 17, 2023: Dora Molina stands in front of large family photos including of her late husband Jose Tomas Mejia who was stabbed to death by a juvenile where he worked at Park La Brea two years ago on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The juvenile, now18, was sentenced Monday to a secure youth treatment facility until her turns 25. The juvenile was trying to steal Mejia's keys when the stabbing occurred.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

A search for justice after a mentally ill 17-year-old stabs janitor to death

José Tomás Mejía was a beloved husband and service worker when he died in a senseless stabbing at the hands of a teen he’d never met. His killer had schizophrenia and desperately needed treatment. How does a court find justice in such a complicated juvenile case?

Anthony was taken to a hospital after he collapsed, police said. He died Sunday, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his family to help pay for funeral expenses.

The county coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy, and police are reviewing the case to determine whether charges will be filed with the Merced County district attorney’s office, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Det. Edwin Arias at (209) 388-7826 or at ariase@cityofmerced.org.

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement