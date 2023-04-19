Advertisement
California

Full Coverage: Richard Riordan through the years

Former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan
Former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan after delivering his State of the City address outside City Hall on April, 16, 1996.
(Los Angeles Times)
Richard J. Riordan, the take-charge venture capitalist who as mayor shepherded Los Angeles’ rebound from the 1992 riots, expanded its Police Department and masterminded its recovery from the Northridge earthquake, has died at 92.

A moderate, pro-choice Republican, Riordan made a fortune as an investment broker and became a civic and political donor before emerging as a first-time, outsider candidate at the age of 62.

Here are a few stories about Riordan through the years.

