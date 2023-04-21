Advertisement
California

Man stabbed to death after trying to steal catalytic converter in South El Monte, deputies say

A roll of police tape is left on the windshield of Los Angeles County sheriff's vehicle
A man was fatally stabbed early Friday in South El Monte after attempting to steal catalytic converter from a car, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
A man suspected of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle was stabbed to death early Friday in South El Monte, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded at about 2:37 a.m. to a report of a stabbing in the 1100 block of Thienes Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department. Deputies arrived at the scene and found a man between 45 to 50 years old suffering from a stab wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The man, along with two other suspects, were attempting to steal the catalytic converter from a car parked in a driveway on the street, the Sheriff’s Department told KCBS-TV Channel 2.

A resident of the home came out from the front door and was confronted by the suspects when the stabbing occurred, according to authorities. The resident has been detained for further questioning, authorities said.

The other suspects were last seen getting into a small car and driving east on Thienes Avenue. Authorities said the investigation is still ongoing.

