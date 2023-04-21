Advertisement
California

Man arrested on animal cruelty charge involving puppy; ‘Raisin’ is recovering

A black puppy on an exam table.
A 2-month-old black female mix suffered from injuries apparently related to being thrown over a fence along the Tujunga Wash while she was inside a crate last month.
(Los Angeles Police Department)
By Christopher GoffardStaff Writer 
A 25-year-old Tujunga man is being charged with animal cruelty after detectives linked him to video of a dog being thrown over a fence along the Tujunga Wash, the LAPD said.

On March 27, a tipster alerted police to a video captured by a neighborhood surveillance app that showed a man opening the trunk of a Chevrolet Tahoe, removing a dog crate and tossing it over a fence near Renaissance Drive and Cardamine Court, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Alarmed by the video, a resident searched along the Tujunga Wash and found a puppy, described as a 2-month-old black female mix, suffering from injuries apparently related to being thrown in the crate.

On Tuesday, police arrested Daniel Arias at his Tujunga home, and the district attorney’s office has charged him with one count of felony animal cruelty, the LAPD said.

Police said the puppy, which has been named “Raisin,” is recovering and will be put up for adoption.

Christopher Goffard

Christopher Goffard is an author and a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times. He shared in the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for the paper’s Bell coverage and has twice been a Pulitzer finalist for feature writing, in 2007 and 2014. His novel “Snitch Jacket” was a finalist for the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best First Novel. His book “You Will See Fire: A Search for Justice in Kenya,” based on his Times series, was published in 2011.

