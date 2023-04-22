Photos: Book lovers celebrate all things literary at Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

Billing itself as the biggest literary event in the country, the 43rd Los Angeles Times Festival of Books took over the USC campus this weekend, featuring more than 500 writers, experts and storytellers.
Throngs of book-loving fans attended the Los Angeles event, which last year drew more than 155,000 people over two days after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
The event features one-on-one conversations, panels, author readings, musical performances, a poetry stage, food court and more than 250 vendors and exhibitors.
Dania Maxwell is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2018, she worked in Colombia, South America and at the Naples Daily News in Florida. Her work has been awarded an Emmy, POYi, Sigma Delta Chi and Edward R. Murrow. Maxwell received a master’s degree in visual communication from Ohio University and a bachelor of arts from Sarah Lawrence College.