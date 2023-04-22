Photos: Book lovers celebrate all things literary at Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

Billing itself as the biggest literary event in the country, the 43rd Los Angeles Times Festival of Books took over the USC campus this weekend, featuring more than 500 writers, experts and storytellers.

Throngs of book-loving fans attended the Los Angeles event, which last year drew more than 155,000 people over two days after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

The event features one-on-one conversations, panels, author readings, musical performances, a poetry stage, food court and more than 250 vendors and exhibitors.

The Festival of Books closes Sunday.

Advertisement

Richard Stokes, left, and his son Karter Stokes, 8, thumb through a book at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at USC on Saturday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Crowds of people mull around tents at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on Saturday on the USC campus. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

People cheer for “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” author Gabrielle Zevin, not shown, on Day One of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Actor Matthew Perry enters the stage for a conversation with The Times’ Matt Brennan to talk about his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” at a session Saturday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Juliette Cervantes, 5, plays with some bubbles during the festival, which drew more than 500 writers, experts and storytellers. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Faith Burkett, left, reads while Asher Stratton reclines on the grass. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement