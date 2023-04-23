Two wounded in shooting in front of convenience store in Hollywood

A man and woman were shot and wounded early Sunday in front of a convenience store in Hollywood, Los Angeles police said.

The shooting occurred about 1 a.m. in front of a 7-Eleven at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue, police said.

Officers were patrolling the area when they heard gunshots, authorities said.

They found a 43-year-old man outside the store with gunshot wounds to his head and back, police said. They also found a 28-year-old woman inside the store with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Both victims, who were not identified, were rushed to a hospital in stable condition and were expected to survive.

One of the victims told police that six people got out of a car in front of the convenience store with one firing a weapon. After the shooting, the assailants got back into the car and sped off.

No description of the shooter, the other people or the car were made immediately available. It is unknown if the incident is gang-related or what the motive was.

The shooting came less than a day after gunfire erupted at a popular Hollywood nightclub early Saturday that left one man hospitalized in stable condition.

Earlier this month, a 37-year-old man was shot in the head near the TCL Chinese Theatre on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In January, another shooting near the historic landmark left one man dead and two others injured.