California

Off-duty Riverside County sheriff’s deputy dies in motorcycle crash

A head shot of a man in uniform.
Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Davidson
(Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was killed Monday in an off-duty crash while riding a motorcycle in Riverside, according to authorities.

Deputy Andrew Davidson, 23, was riding a Yamaha motorcycle around 8:30 a.m. when the crash occurred on Van Buren Boulevard near Garfield Street, the Riverside Police Department posted on Facebook. A Toyota Camry driven by a 66-year-old man collided with Davidson’s motorcycle, according to police.

Davidson was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man in the sedan was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, according to police.

Davidson joined the Sheriff’s Department in March 2022 and was assigned to the Perris station, police said.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Deputy Davidson,” the Sheriff’s Department posted on Twitter.

Davidson is at least the third Riverside County deputy to have died since December.

Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot on Dec. 29 during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley. Two weeks later, Darnell Calhoun, 30, was fatally shot while responding to a call involving domestic violence and a child custody matter in Lakeland Village.

California
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

