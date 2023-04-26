Rare white orca spotted among pod of 7 whales off Santa Monica Bay

A rare white Orca named “Frosty” was spotted alongside a pod of about seven in Santa Monica Bay on Sunday.

A rare white orca named “Frosty” was spotted over the weekend by a boat off Santa Monica Bay, drawing screams of excitement from whale watchers.

The Newport Coastal Adventure team, which operates daily whale-watching tours, was tipped off to the orcas Sunday by a Long Beach whale-watching company near Palos Verdes, according to Newport Coastal Adventure captain Delaney Trowbridge.

The team took all its available boats, with 20 passengers onboard, and rushed to the orcas’ last known location, about 45 miles from Newport Harbor.

A rare white orca named “Frosty” swims in Santa Monica Bay on Sunday. (Newport Coastal Adventure & Pacific Offshore)

“As the crew scanned for signs of the killer whales, they heard loud screams from the passengers — the whales had popped up only a quarter mile in front of our bow!” Trowbridge said in a statement.

The team spotted a pod of seven orcas, one of which was “Frosty,” named after its white appearance caused by a genetic condition.

A pod of orcas swims in Santa Monica Bay. (Newport Coastal Adventure & Pacific Offshore)

The passengers spent the next 2½ hours watching as the whales traveled up the coastline. They last saw the whales about 61 miles from Newport Harbor, as the mammals continued north, probably in search of food.

This pod has been spotted as far north as British Columbia and was last seen in Morro Bay in October.