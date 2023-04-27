California’s historic snowpack is turning to snowmelt. What you need to know

After a winter of record snow and rain, California is dealing with the Big Melt.

As temperatures warm, the snowpack is melting and flowing into rivers and streams. All that water has both good and potentially dangerous effects. Flooding has already hit the Central Valley, including around Tulare Lake.

But the water can also help drought-battered farms and water storage networks.

The Tulare Lake Basin and the San Joaquin River Basin remain the areas of top concern, as record-deep snowpack in the southern Sierra Nevada is expected to send a cascade of water down into the San Joaquin Valley as it melts.

But though the next few months will see the bulk of the melt, the depth and density of the snowpack means flows could persist into fall, according to state water supply forecasts.