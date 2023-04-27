Two bodies discovered inside car at Azusa towing company
Two bodies were found inside a car this week at an Azusa towing company, police said.
Officers responded about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a dead man found in a vehicle at Jan’s Towing in Azusa, the Irwindale Police Department said in a news release.
The car had been towed earlier that morning at the request of a property owner at 110 E. Longden Ave., police said.
Officers checked the inside of the car and found another body — that of a woman, police said. Their identities have not been released.
The cause of death for both individuals remains under investigation, authorities said.
