Two bodies discovered inside car at Azusa towing company

Two bodies were found inside a car this week at an Azusa towing company, police said.

Officers responded about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a dead man found in a vehicle at Jan’s Towing in Azusa, the Irwindale Police Department said in a news release.

The car had been towed earlier that morning at the request of a property owner at 110 E. Longden Ave., police said.

Officers checked the inside of the car and found another body — that of a woman, police said. Their identities have not been released.

The cause of death for both individuals remains under investigation, authorities said.