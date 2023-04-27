Advertisement
California

Two bodies discovered inside car at Azusa towing company

By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share

Two bodies were found inside a car this week at an Azusa towing company, police said.

Officers responded about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a dead man found in a vehicle at Jan’s Towing in Azusa, the Irwindale Police Department said in a news release.

The car had been towed earlier that morning at the request of a property owner at 110 E. Longden Ave., police said.

Officers checked the inside of the car and found another body — that of a woman, police said. Their identities have not been released.

The cause of death for both individuals remains under investigation, authorities said.

California
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement