Woman killed in possible street-racing crash in Pomona

A woman in Pomona was killed late Wednesday night in a possible street-racing crash, police said. The driver of the other car was taken to a hospital.

A woman in Pomona was killed late Wednesday night in a possible street-racing crash, police said.

A witness to the crash scene on Holt Avenue near Loranne Avenue said that two cars were racing each other around 11:50 p.m. right before the crash, and that the woman who died was a passenger in one of the racing vehicles, police said, noting that that information had not been confirmed.

Police who were nearby responded when they heard the collision.

Advertisement

Los Angeles County Fire Department ambulances took the male driver to the hospital, while the passenger, a woman around 30 years old, died at the scene.

The driver of the other car involved in the crash was uninjured, according to police. It was not immediately clear whether the two cars that were racing collided or if a other cars were involved.