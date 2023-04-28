Student stabbed in fight at Valencia High School

A student was hospitalized Friday after being stabbed during a fight at Valencia High School, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Two students were treated at local hospitals after a fight broke out at Valencia High School and ended with one boy being stabbed, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The fight broke out inside the school about 10:30 a.m. between two 15-year-olds, according to Lt. Luis Molina of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

One of the boys produced a pocket knife and stabbed the other, Molina said. The stabbed boy was taken to a hospital in stable condition, Molina said. He has been released to his parents.

The boy with the knife was arrested pending a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, Molina said. It’s unknown what the fight was about.

Advertisement

The school was on lockdown during the investigation but has since reopened.

William S. Hart Union High School District released a statement saying both students were taken to hospitals.

“It is with sadness that we inform our community of a situation that occurred on the Valencia High School campus today where two students were involved in an altercation and injured,” the statement read. “A team of counselors are on site to provide support to students and staff.”