Mallard that was shot with an arrow is released after recovering in Orange County

A mallard that was struck by an arrow last month in Orange County has made a full recovery and was released back into the wild this week, according to the Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center of Orange County in Huntington Beach.

After spending almost a month receiving treatment, including two surgeries and antibiotics, the drake, or male, mallard was cleared this week to leave, according to a Facebook post from the wildlife center.

“To see something come back from something so remarkable is wonderful,” said Jaret Davey, a wildlife technician with the care center, adding that the duck was released Friday at noon. “It was ready to go.”

The injured mallard was first spotted March 25 in Newport Beach but flew away before anyone could capture it, officials have said. The following day, a family saw the mallard near a Costa Mesa school with an almost 5-inch arrow piercing its neck and cheek, officials said.

The father and daughter were able to occupy the mallard by feeding it until animal control officials arrived and transported it to the wildlife care center.

Newport Beach police launched an investigation into the incident as a possible case of animal cruelty. Police officials did not immediately respond to questions Friday.