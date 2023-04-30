Feinstein has vowed to return to Washington, but what happens if she doesn’t?

The stories shaping California
Kwasi (Kway-see) Gyamfi Asiedu is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He is from Accra, Ghana. He came to The Times from Protocol, where he covered tech policy and climate. Previously, he covered global religion news at the Associated Press in New York. Before that, he was a freelance journalist in Accra covering social justice, health, and environment stories for international media. His reporting has been published by the New York Times, CNN, Al Jazeera English, Quartz, the Guardian, Public Radio International and more. Asiedu has a master of science degree from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor of arts from the Ghana Institute of Journalism. He is at his happiest when the Black Stars are winning.
Seema Mehta is a veteran political writer who is covering the 2024 California Senate race as well as other state and national contests. She started at the Los Angeles Times in 1998, previously covered multiple presidential, state and local races, and completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan in 2019.