Man’s body found by firefighters amid apartment fire in South L.A.

Authorities are trying to determine what led to the death of a man whose body was found inside a burning South L.A. apartment early Sunday.

The body was discovered about 6 a.m. by Los Angeles firefighters who extinguished the blaze at a three-story building in the 8600 block of S. Broadway, according to a fire department alert. The building, just east of the 110 Freeway, has a handful of shops on the bottom floor, below two levels of apartments, the alert said.

It took 101 firefighters less than half an hour to contain and knock down the blaze, authorities said. While battling the fire, they found the body of an unresponsive man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. His identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.