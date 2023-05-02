Advertisement
Police shoot stabbing suspect near Vermont/Beverly Metro station in East Hollywood

Aerial view of police officers and vehicles in the street
Officers shot and wounded a man suspected of stabbing another man as he fled an altercation with a woman at the Vermont/Beverly Metro station Tuesday, the LAPD said.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police shot and wounded a man suspected of stabbing another man near a Metro station Tuesday in East Hollywood, officials said.

Around 10:20 a.m., the suspect was involved in an altercation with a woman on the Red Line train platform at the Vermont/Beverly station when another person intervened, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

The suspect allegedly brandished a knife before running off and stabbing a man at street level.

LAPD transit officers responded to the scene and found the suspect in the 300 block of North Vermont Avenue. According to police, officers fired at him after he brandished the knife.

California

The suspect was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

A knife was found at the scene and will be booked as evidence, police said.

Footage from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed police blocking off an entrance to the Vermont/Beverly Metro station.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

