Police shoot stabbing suspect near Vermont/Beverly Metro station in East Hollywood

Los Angeles police shot and wounded a man suspected of stabbing another man near a Metro station Tuesday in East Hollywood, officials said.

Around 10:20 a.m., the suspect was involved in an altercation with a woman on the Red Line train platform at the Vermont/Beverly station when another person intervened, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

The suspect allegedly brandished a knife before running off and stabbing a man at street level.

LAPD transit officers responded to the scene and found the suspect in the 300 block of North Vermont Avenue. According to police, officers fired at him after he brandished the knife.

The suspect was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

A knife was found at the scene and will be booked as evidence, police said.

Footage from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed police blocking off an entrance to the Vermont/Beverly Metro station.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.