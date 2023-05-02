Three detained, including two teens, in double stabbing outside Los Angeles High

Police respond to Los Angeles High School on Monday afternoon after two teenagers were stabbed outside the school.

Three people have been detained after two teenagers were stabbed Monday outside Los Angeles High School, L.A. Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday.

As many as 10 people were involved in the attack, Moore said. A 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy — neither of whom were students at the school — were detained along with a third unidentified person, Moore said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commission.

Teens were stabbed outside Los Angeles High School on Monday May 1, 2023.. (KTLA Sky 5)

Advertisement

The victims, 15 and 16 years old, were hospitalized with stab wounds to the upper back, right arm and right leg, according to Moore. Both are expected to survive.

Just before the attack, the group of suspects hopped out of two cars, a black Toyota and a red Cadillac, which have since been found, Moore said. The attack was the result of an “on-campus dispute,” the LAPD said Monday.

The 17-year-old who was detained was found with a concealed gun, Moore said.

Police recovered two knives and two handguns, Moore said.

The stabbing occurred Monday outside L.A.’s oldest public high school, in he Mid-Wilshire neighborhood near Olympic and Rimpau boulevards, around 4:20 p.m. School police had been near the campus as part of the “safe passage” program, which provides patrols before and after school, but left shortly before the stabbing to respond to a report that a gun had been found at another campus, L.A. School Police Department officials said.

Los Angeles schools Supt. Alberto Carvalho called the stabbing “senseless.”