California

Three detained, including two teens, in double stabbing outside Los Angeles High

Aerial view of police officers standing on a sidewalk next to vehicles outside a school
Police respond to Los Angeles High School on Monday afternoon after two teenagers were stabbed outside the school.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Noah Goldberg
Libor Jany
Three people have been detained after two teenagers were stabbed Monday outside Los Angeles High School, L.A. Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday.

As many as 10 people were involved in the attack, Moore said. A 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy — neither of whom were students at the school — were detained along with a third unidentified person, Moore said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commission.

Teens were stabbed outside Los Angeles High School on Monday May 1, 2023..
(KTLA Sky 5)
The victims, 15 and 16 years old, were hospitalized with stab wounds to the upper back, right arm and right leg, according to Moore. Both are expected to survive.

Just before the attack, the group of suspects hopped out of two cars, a black Toyota and a red Cadillac, which have since been found, Moore said. The attack was the result of an “on-campus dispute,” the LAPD said Monday.

The 17-year-old who was detained was found with a concealed gun, Moore said.

Police recovered two knives and two handguns, Moore said.

The stabbing occurred Monday outside L.A.’s oldest public high school, in he Mid-Wilshire neighborhood near Olympic and Rimpau boulevards, around 4:20 p.m. School police had been near the campus as part of the “safe passage” program, which provides patrols before and after school, but left shortly before the stabbing to respond to a report that a gun had been found at another campus, L.A. School Police Department officials said.

Los Angeles schools Supt. Alberto Carvalho called the stabbing “senseless.”

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

Libor Jany

Libor Jany covers the Los Angeles Police Department. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2022, he covered public safety for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis. A St. Paul, Minn., native, Jany studied communications at Mississippi State University.

