LAPD investigating stabbing near Los Angeles High School

By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating a stabbing reported Monday afternoon near Los Angeles High School, agency officials said.

At least two victims, ages unknown, were reported near the intersection of Olympic and Rimpau boulevards around 4:20 p.m.

The condition of the victims was not available.

Police had blocked the roadway in the area for their investigation, officials said.

Los Angeles Unified School District police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Times.

