Formerly unhoused woman wins $5-million California Lottery prize with Scratchers ticket

Lucia Forseth was homeless in 2017.

Six years later, she’s a millionaire.

The California woman won $5 million playing the state lottery, according to the California Lottery. She told lottery officials that she bought a Scratchers ticket at a Walmart Supercenter in Pittsburg, Calif., where she had gone to get an oil change on her car.

“I only bought one ticket,” she said in a statement. “I closed my eyes and picked that one, and I won! I first thought I’d won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!”

Forseth said she’s now getting married and pursuing her associate’s degree, and she plans to buy a home and invest the rest of her winnings.

“Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me,” Forseth said.