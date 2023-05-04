Tornado hits Carson and Compton area with 75-mph winds, causes damage
A tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Carson and Compton area, causing some minor damage with winds reaching 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The brief tornado hit at 8:45 a.m. and registered an EF0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, meteorologists said. The tornado left behind a concentrated short path that damaged a building, some vehicles and trees, according to the National Weather Service.
Video posted on social media showed debris swirling in the sky beneath an updraft base of thunderstorm clouds.
The region averages one to two tornadoes a year, but the twister that hit Montebello this week was the Los Angeles area’s strongest since 1983.
Aerial footage from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed some roof damage to buildings in the area.
In March, a tornado ripped through Montebello and recorded winds of 110 mph. The tornado caused major damage to several buildings and toppled multiple trees.
It was recorded as the strongest tornado to hit Los Angeles County in 40 years, according to officials.
Nicolas Orellana and two others tried to close the door on a tornado when it touched down in suburban L.A.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.