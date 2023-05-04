Advertisement
California

Tornado hits Carson and Compton area with 75-mph winds, causes damage

An aerial frame of an industrial building with damaged roof and debris strewn near parked cars.
A tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Carson and Compton area, causing some minor damage, the National Weather Service said.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share

A tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Carson and Compton area, causing some minor damage with winds reaching 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The brief tornado hit at 8:45 a.m. and registered an EF0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, meteorologists said. The tornado left behind a concentrated short path that damaged a building, some vehicles and trees, according to the National Weather Service.

Video posted on social media showed debris swirling in the sky beneath an updraft base of thunderstorm clouds.

Advertisement
Montebello, CA - March 22: Clean up crews remove a large piece of debris that was strewn along Maple Ave. following a strong microburst -- which some witnesses dubbed a possible tornado -- at the scene where one person injured nearby and heavily damaged several cars and roofs of several buildings Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Five buildings have been damaged and one has been red-tagged. Video from the scene showing portions of rooftops being ripped off industrial structures and debris swirling in the air. The National Weather Service on Tuesday night issued a brief tornado warning in southwestern Los Angeles County, but it was allowed to expire after about 15 minutes when weather conditions eased. There was no such warning in place late Wednesday morning when the powerful winds hit Montebello, near the area of Washington Boulevard and Vail Avenue. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Destructive tornadoes are part of life in Southern California — rare but dangerous

The region averages one to two tornadoes a year, but the twister that hit Montebello this week was the Los Angeles area’s strongest since 1983.

Aerial footage from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed some roof damage to buildings in the area.

In March, a tornado ripped through Montebello and recorded winds of 110 mph. The tornado caused major damage to several buildings and toppled multiple trees.

It was recorded as the strongest tornado to hit Los Angeles County in 40 years, according to officials.

Nicolas Orellana was in his soccer shop business' headquarters when a tornado touched down in Montebello on March 22. The building is still red-tagged. (Brittny Mejia / Los Angeles Times)

California

After a civil war and 1992 L.A. riots, he thought he’d seen it all. Then came a tornado

Nicolas Orellana and two others tried to close the door on a tornado when it touched down in suburban L.A.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.

CaliforniaClimate & Environment
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement