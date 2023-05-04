Tornado hits Carson and Compton area with 75-mph winds, causes damage

A tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Carson and Compton area, causing some minor damage, the National Weather Service said.

A tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Carson and Compton area, causing some minor damage with winds reaching 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The brief tornado hit at 8:45 a.m. and registered an EF0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, meteorologists said. The tornado left behind a concentrated short path that damaged a building, some vehicles and trees, according to the National Weather Service.

Video posted on social media showed debris swirling in the sky beneath an updraft base of thunderstorm clouds.

Aerial footage from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed some roof damage to buildings in the area.

In March, a tornado ripped through Montebello and recorded winds of 110 mph. The tornado caused major damage to several buildings and toppled multiple trees.

It was recorded as the strongest tornado to hit Los Angeles County in 40 years, according to officials.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.