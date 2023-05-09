Shooting at Adelanto party leaves 2 dead, at least 5 injured. No suspect identified

Prayer candles sit in an empty lot across the street from a home where two people were killed and at least five injured in a shooting at a party early Sunday in Adelanto.

Authorities are working to identify a suspect after two people were killed and at least five others injured when someone opened fire at a house party over the weekend in Adelanto.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a home on the 10900 block of Bartlett Avenue where multiple people were shot, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Derrick Irutingabo, 20, was found dead from a gunshot wound, and five other people — ranging from 14 to 40 years old — were found injured by gunshots and hospitalized, the Sheriff’s Department said. Irutingabo was a resident of Marana, Ariz.

Authorities learned that Maqwan Allen, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga was also shot at the house and was taken to a hospital by someone in a private vehicle. Allen died of his injuries at the hospital, officials said.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are leading the investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Department. No details about a suspect or suspects have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Det. Nicholas Paslak at (909) 890-4904. Anonymous tips can be made at (800) 78CRIME or www.wetip.com.