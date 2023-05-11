17-year-old dies after being shot and struck by a car in Canoga Park

A teenage boy died of injuries suffered in an incident at a Canoga Park gas station at Vanowen Street and Independence Avenue.

A 17-year-old boy died after he was shot and struck by a car early Wednesday at a Canoga Park gas station, Los Angeles police officials said.

The teen, who has not been identified by police, was standing in the parking lot of the gas station near Vanowen Street and Independence Avenue with a group of people around 1 a.m.

An unidentified individual got into a fight with the group and fired several shots, striking the 17-year-old boy, police said.

The shooter then fled the scene.

The 17-year-old was then struck by a vehicle that was driving away from the gas station, but it was unclear if the driver of the vehicle was the shooter, police said, or someone else.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries, LAPD officials said Thursday.

