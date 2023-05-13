Man dies after being shot with his own gun in LAPD traffic stop, police say
Los Angeles police said a man pulled over for a traffic stop Friday night in southeast Los Angeles died of a gunshot wound from his own weapon after police spotted a gun in his car and confronted him.
Police said they saw the gun in the vehicle when they pulled over the man about 10:30 p.m., near East 74th Street and South Central Avenue, east of the 110 Freeway.
The LAPD said in a statement that officers tried to prevent the gun from being fired but that it went off. The man, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital, where he died, a police spokesperson said.
The LAPD said an investigation was continuing and more details could be released Saturday afternoon.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.