Driver killed after car and Metrolink train collide in Sun Valley

The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon near Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Raymer Street and left the vehicle mangled between two tracks.

One person is dead after a collision between a Metrolink train and a car Tuesday afternoon in Sun Valley.

The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. near Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Raymer Street and left the vehicle mangled between two tracks.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, authorities said.

“It’s just a reminder to anyone, whenever they’re around the railroad tracks, to be very careful and to always think a train is coming,” said Scott Johnson, a Metrolink spokesman.

According to Metrolink, no injuries were reported among the 54 passengers aboard the train, which was traveling from downtown Los Angeles to Moorpark.

Tracks between Hollywood Burbank Airport and Van Nuys on the system’s Ventura County Line remained closed Tuesday afternoon.